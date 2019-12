Greta Thunberg eletta dal Time ‘Person of the year 2019’

I find this picture so incredibly moving. This is @GretaThunberg aged 15, sat alone outside the Swedish Parliament Aug 2018 – the first school strike. In just one year, she’s created a wave that will change the whole world. Never underestimate the power of one young person 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/84oYgJpnLj

— Louise Macdonald (@Louisemac) September 20, 2019