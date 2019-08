Oscar della Scienza: vince un fisico italiano con la sua teoria della Supergravità

Today we announce a Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics to Sergio Ferrara, Daniel Z. Freedman, Peter van Nieuwenhuizen, for their discovery of supergravity. Congratulations to all three! @CERN @MIT @stonybrooku More: https://t.co/T5C6vq4aqy.https://t.co/ablTQJuWUl

— Breakthrough (@brkthroughprize) August 6, 2019