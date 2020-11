Eliška Junková, la pioniera dell’automobilismo che ha aperto la strada alle donne guidatrici di tutto il mondo

Eliška Junková: BUGATTI Daredevil

The Queen of the steering wheel, the Czech Eliška Junková – broadly known as Elisabeth Junek – made her professional racing debut in 1923 by the side of her husband, Čeněk. After placing first at a mountain race near Prague in 1925, Eliška purchased a BUGATTI Type 35 to celebrate her accomplishments, which she went on to win multiple races in – although her small stature did require the aid of a number of cushions on the seat!

Posted by Bugatti on Monday, February 10, 2020