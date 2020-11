La rivoluzione è donna, ma anche indigena: record di native americane elette al Congresso americano

View this post on Instagram

The Violence Against Women Act became law 26 years ago today. In one of my first acts as your representative, I was honored to preside over the House floor as we passed a reauthorization of this law to build on its progress – including boosting support services for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. I'm continuing to demand that Senate leaders hold a vote on this crucial bill so we can protect more women and families. If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.