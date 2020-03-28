Djokovic dona 1 milione di euro per acquistare respiratori in Serbia, ringrazia i medici di tutto il mondo e dedica un pensiero anche all’Italia

Il mondo dello sport sta partecipando alle raccolte fondi per gli ospedali d’Italia ma anche delle altre nazioni i cui sistemi sanitari, a causa del coronavirus, iniziano a trovarsi in difficoltà proprio come sta accadendo nel nostro paese. Tra loro il campione di tennis Novak Djokovic che, insieme alla moglie, ha donato un milione di euro alla Serbia per l’acquisto di respiratori.
Ad annunciarlo è lo stesso campione in un video in cui si trova insieme a sua moglie Helena e dove appunto parla della donazione, effettuata tramite la fondazione che porta il suo nome, e che servirà ad acquistare respiratori ma anche altro materiale sanitario.
“Vogliamo condividere le nostre risorse con chi adesso ne ha bisogno” ha dichiarato.
View this post on Instagram
Dear friends, this is a video from the press conference my wife @jelenadjokovicndf and I hosted this afternoon to announce that we donated 1 million euros through our @novakfoundation to Serbia for the purchase of medical equipment and supplies. We have spent the past several weeks gathering every piece of necessary information on COVID-19 in order to make this informed decision on how my family could make the biggest and best impact on our country. People from the Republic of China have given us tremendous help and support, we cannot thank them enough. I keep receiving calls from all over the world and people want to help but don’t know where or how. We have decided to open an emergency account through Novak Djokovic Foundation where our family money will go and I’m directing any other person that wishes to help to donate there. All the money will go towards the purchase of respirators, medical equipment, and any required supplies like masks. I am fully aware of how much this crisis has impacted everyone on all fronts.. I am touched by the generosity that keeps pouring from across the globe with the intention to give back and help in Serbia. I am very proud to be an athlete in these times, among many greats who have come forward to bring people together at a time when we are apart – to bring hope, community, and inspire others in the same way to use our platforms for good. This is what life is all about – giving. For more information, please visit @novakfoundation and novakdjokovicfoundation.org. Our team is here to help. Stay positive, we will get through this together 🙏🏼❤️. Much love to all, Novak
La coppia ha annunciato anche l’apertura di un fondo di emergenza separato per tutti coloro che sono in grado di donare e unirsi a loro in questo momento di crisi.
Djokovic in un altro video ha poi ringraziato tutto il personale sanitario che nel mondo si trova attualmente prima linea nei reparti Covid-19 per tutelare la salute dei cittadini. E in una storia su Istagram ha dedicato un pensiero anche al nostro paese:
“Cara Italia anche se stai attraversando un periodo molto difficile, sappi che non sei sola in questa situazione. Ti sosteniamo e ti inviamo il nostro amore, il nostro sostegno, le nostre preghiere e desideriamo tu rimanga forte per affrontare e superare questi giorni difficili. Resta forte e coraggiosa, fiduciosa, sana e unita. Andrà tutto bene”
Anche altri campioni del tennis mondiale, Federer e Nadal, hanno effettuato donazioni rispettivamente per l’emergenza coronavirus in Svizzera e in Spagna.
Nel nostro paese tanti campioni dello sport e squadre di calcio hanno contribuito in vario modo. Vi abbiamo parlato della Roma, del Parma, della donazione del capitano del Napoli Insigne, ecc
Coronavirus: l’AS Roma distribuisce 13.000 mascherine agli ospedali della Capitale e lancia la raccolta fondi
Coronavirus: i “veri eroi siete voi”, il Parma calcio dona 25mila euro al reparto malattie infettive dell’Ospedale Maggiore
Fonti di riferimento: Djokovic/ Instagram
Leggi anche: