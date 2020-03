Coronaviurs, gli americani attraversano il confine per comprare la carta igienica in Messico

Workers at a @Costco-Tijuana believed as many as 600 shoppers had been turning up mornings by 10a.m. over recent days. They came to that # because the store only has 600 shopping carts and by 10a.m., all of those appeared to have been taken #TPTragedy https://t.co/qQiBHsCJAt

— Scott Alves Barton (@MrOkra) March 19, 2020