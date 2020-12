Condannata a quasi sei anni di carcere l’attivista per i diritti delle donne Loujain al-Hathloul

BREAKING : Today @LoujainHathloul was sentenced to

-5 years and 8 months in prison

– A suspension of 2 years and 10 months in addition to the time already served (since May 2018) which would see her release in approximately two months.

-5 years travel ban

Note: 👇🏽

