Il CEO si taglia lo stipendio di 1 milione di dollari per aumentare quello dei dipendenti: 5 anni dopo i profitti sono triplicati

*raises hand*

I'm no billionaire but I am a CEO who cut his pay 94% in 2015 so everyone could make at least $70k. I'm now the lowest-paid employee

I'm happier than ever knowing my employees are taken care of. You know how many big CEOs followed suit? Zero. They just laugh at me https://t.co/TZFRt11OQQ

— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) September 3, 2020