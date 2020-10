Buchette del vino: cosa sono le antiche finestrelle che stanno tornando in uso in Toscana

View this post on Instagram

Italy Used "Wine Windows" During The Plague And Now They Are Open Again Because Of The Coronavirus. All over Florence, Italy has these cute little things called buchetta del vino, which means "wine window" in English. Back in the day, rich Italians who owned vineyards would sell their wines directly to customers through a tiny window in the wall. But in the 1630s, the wine windows got really good use because of the Black Death. It was a way to sell socially distanced wine and hopefully not catch the literal plague. (Article via buzzfeed)