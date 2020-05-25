Il chitarrista dei Queen Brian May ha avuto un infarto che lo ha portato davvero “vicino alla morte”

Brian May, 72 anni, è stato colpito da infarto e ha rischiato di morire. Per fortuna il chitarrista dei Queen ce l’ha fatta.
A darne notizia su Instagram è stato lo stesso chitarrista. Dopo aver sentito un forte dolore al petto durato circa 40 minuti, al chitarrista è stato diagnosticato un infarto. I medici hanno scoperto che aveva tre arterie ostruite e May è stato operato. Gli sono stati impiantati tre stent.
View this post on Instagram
Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
May era ricoverato in ospedale per un dolore alla schiena quando ha avuto un infarto, che si è manifestato subito dopo aver scoperto di avere uno strappo dei muscoli dei glutei. Il leggendario musicista ha raccontato di essere stato “molto vicino alla morte” senza rendersene conto, poiché i medici hanno scoperto che aveva tre arterie ostruite.
“Nel mezzo di tutta la saga della parte dolorosa, ho avuto un piccolo infarto. Dico piccolo, non è qualcosa che mi abbia fatto del male. Sono stati circa 40 minuti di dolore al petto e senso di oppressione”.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve got some great help with pain management and rehabilitation. Today I can sit and potter slowly around holding on to things with almost no pain. It’s incredible what real pain does to you. I’ve always been a bit of a big shot about my tolerance to pain levels – like not getting Novocaine jabs at the dentist or whatever – But this nerve pain which came to inhabit my body about three weeks ago – no, it wasn’t a glute thing after all – has paralysed my brain. I felt it took over my personality. I woke up feeling that somehow the pain WAS me, and I was struggling to get back in my body. And I did give in and take the heavy duty painkillers, and in the end I was in a nightmare world. The only thing to do was kick it all and come out. But I could only do that because I got some great physio help and some osteopathy. I’ll tell you the whole story sometime, but for now … happy weekend – I hope everyone of you can find a spot to enjoy the life-giving sunshine. Bri
Il musicista di 72 anni ha descritto la “saga” di incidenti che lo avevano colpito a maggio, iniziando acon uno strappo ai glutei. Tuttavia, una settimana dopo, il rocker ha raccontato di avere avuto un problema a un nervo sciatico compresso. E non è finita. Tra un ricovero e l’altro, il chitarrista dei Queen ha rivelato di aver subito un infarto.
May ha raccontato di essere uscito dall’operazione “con un cuore molto forte ora” e ha incoraggiato chiunque abbia più di 60 anni a ottoporsi a un angiogramma.
Fonte di riferimento: CNN, Instagram
LEGGI anche:
Brian May suona la chitarra con un koala sulla spalla. Il video fa il giro del mondo
I Queen sono la prima band ad essere raffigurata sulle monete inglesi