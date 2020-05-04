Pane e focacce diventano quadri di Van Gogh, la sfida social della #breadart

Focacce e pagnotte, filoni e pizze, tutto con sopra dei magnifici disegni che ricordano i fiori di Vincent Van Gogh. Ed è subito meraviglia. È quanto letteralmente sfornano alcuni fornai, che hanno tramutato il prezioso mestiere di fare il pane in una vera e propria forma d’arte.
È la “bread art”, in pratica, quella che, complice la creatività che dilaga sui social ai tempi del coronavirus, in molti stanno mettendo in campo. Anzi, su teglia.
Ci ha pensato per prima Teri Culletto, in arte Vineyard Baker, nel Massachusetts, che sul profilo Instagram ha lanciato una vera sfida: crea opere d’arte con focacce come tele. Usando erbe e verdure fresche, ha creato una serie di pagnotte ispirate a Vincent van Gogh che chiama Van Dough:
“Sto aggiungendo dell’arte nei prodotti artigianali” scrive e, dalle splendide immagini sulla sua pagina, ci sta sicuramente riuscendo.
2019 ideas on paper come to life .. here's to exploring, finding more inspiration , filling more pages with good ideas and creating in 2020.
Cherry Blossoms and Forsythia Sweet focaccia Part Two. Tender sweet dough dressed up in spring flowers is the perfect bread for sunday brunch. 🌸Mother's Day is almost here (hint ,hint 😉) . Up for a twist on our Focaccia Bread Art? Recipe and directions available on Vineyard Baker .com
Le sue lavorazioni prendono tutte spunto dalle opere di Van Gogh: peperoni a mo’ di fiorellini, erba cipollina a mo’ di fili d’erba e prati colorati di cipolle e pomodorini. Una delizia per gli occhi e per il palato.
The official trailer to Chewcaccia,a Stay at home story. 🤷🏼♀️ , also another fun focaccia project for Starwars day , May the 4th be with you
La challenge
Non solo focacce fiorite, ma anche incisioni artistiche sul pane. Tutto sta a dare adito alla fantasia e l’artista fornaia incoraggia coloro che sono stati ispirati da lei a pubblicare il proprio lavoro. Molti utenti si sono messi già alla prova, dando il via ad una specie di challenge artistica del pane.
Cosa aspettate? Provate anche voi a replicare lo stile della Vineyard Baker!
