Pane e focacce diventano quadri di Van Gogh, la sfida social della #breadart

2019 ideas on paper come to life .. here's to exploring, finding more inspiration , filling more pages with good ideas and creating in 2020. . Visit the website vineyardbaker.com and get started on your own baking journey. So heart warming 😌to see all the kind words & encouragement from family and friends both locally and around the world 🌎, wow. Enjoy good bread with family and friends in 2020!