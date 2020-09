Un mese dopo l’esplosione, un battito tra le macerie accende la speranza di trovare un sopravvissuto

Another Sensor test done by Chilean rescue team to detect the exact location under the rubbles.A very weak pulse detected (7 per min) as per rescue team a dead body is stuck under the rubbles of this destroyed house & the pulse of what’s thought to be a kid is under it.. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/YkpY6WYKtR

— Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) September 4, 2020