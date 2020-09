Vendono limonata per aiutare le vittime della guerra in Yemen: bimbi di sei anni ricevono maxi donazione da Angelina Jolie

View this post on Instagram

9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser .. the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card! We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world 🌍 The boys return to school tomorrow but intend to carry on the good work they’ve been doing to raise awareness and money. Watch this space. This is only the beginning 💙💙💙 #angelinajolie #yemen #yemencrisis #lemonaidboys