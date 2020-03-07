“We Are The World”: compie 35 anni l’inno di pace oggi più attuale che mai

“We Are The World” compie 35 anni. Il 7 marzo del 1985 usciva il brano scritto da Michael Jackson e Lionel Ritiche, realizzato a scopo di beneficenza. I fondi raccolti, oltre 100 milioni di dollari, furono interamente devoluti alla popolazione dell’Etiopia, afflitta in quel periodo da una disastrosa carestia.

Il singolo, prodotto da Quincy Jones e inciso dagli USA for Africa (“USA” sta per “United Support Artists”), un supergruppo formato da 45 celebrità della musica, raggiunse la vetta delle classifiche di tutto il mondo e divenne il brano più venduto nella storia della musica fino a quel momento. Ricevette 4 Grammy Award.

Come voci soliste si alternano ben ventuno cantanti: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Dionne Warwick, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, James Ingram, Willie Nelson, Al Jarreau, Huey Lewis, Kenny Loggins, Steve Perry, Daryl Hall e Kim Carnes, tutti gli altri fecero il coro di USA for Africa con grande spirito di partecipazione, compreso Harry Belafonte, da cui tutto ebbe inizio.

Un inno di pace e fratellanza oggi più attuale che mai. Il suo messaggio senza confini ci colpisce al cuore anche oggi, nonostante gli anni passati, richiamando la nostra attenzione verso ogni singola comunità sofferente, dai bambini siriani a quelli africani, che ancora muoiono di fame.

Testo di We are the World

There comes a time

When we heed a certain call

When the world must come together as one

There are people dying

Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life

The greatest gift of all

We can’t go on

Pretending day-by-day

That someone, somewhere soon make a change

We’re all a part of God’s great big family

And the truth, you know, love is all we need

We are the world, We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, send them your heart

So they know that someone cares

And their lives will be stronger and free

As God has shown us by turning stones to bread

And so we all must lend a helping hand

We are the world, We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

Oh, there’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

When you’re down and out, there seems no hope at all

But if you just believe there’s no way we can fall

Well, well, well, well let us realize

Oh, that a change can only come

When we stand together as one, yeah, yeah, yeah

We are the world, We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world, We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day, so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There is a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, let me hear you!

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (said we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, come on now, let me hear you

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, yeah

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

And we’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world, we are the world (are the world)

We are the children, yes sir (are the children)

We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, ooh-hoo!

We are the world (dear God) (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)

We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (all right, can you hear what I’m saying?)

There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives

