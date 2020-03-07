Roberta Ragni
Vivere
7 Marzo 2020

“We Are The World”: compie 35 anni l’inno di pace oggi più attuale che mai

“We Are The World” compie 35 anni. Il 7 marzo del 1985 usciva il brano scritto da Michael Jackson e Lionel Ritiche, realizzato a scopo di beneficenza. I fondi raccolti, oltre 100 milioni di dollari, furono interamente devoluti alla popolazione dell’Etiopia, afflitta in quel periodo da una disastrosa carestia.

Il singolo, prodotto da Quincy Jones e inciso dagli USA for Africa (“USA” sta per “United Support Artists”), un supergruppo formato da 45 celebrità della musica, raggiunse la vetta delle classifiche di tutto il mondo e divenne il brano più venduto nella storia della musica fino a quel momento. Ricevette 4 Grammy Award.

Come voci soliste si alternano ben ventuno cantanti: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Dionne Warwick, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, James Ingram, Willie Nelson, Al Jarreau, Huey Lewis, Kenny Loggins, Steve Perry, Daryl Hall e Kim Carnes, tutti gli altri fecero il coro di USA for Africa con grande spirito di partecipazione, compreso Harry Belafonte, da cui tutto ebbe inizio.

Un inno di pace e fratellanza oggi più attuale che mai. Il suo messaggio senza confini ci colpisce al cuore anche oggi, nonostante gli anni passati, richiamando la nostra attenzione verso ogni singola comunità sofferente, dai bambini siriani  a quelli africani, che ancora muoiono di fame.

 

Testo di We are the World

There comes a time
When we heed a certain call
When the world must come together as one
There are people dying
Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life
The greatest gift of all
We can’t go on
Pretending day-by-day
That someone, somewhere soon make a change
We’re all a part of God’s great big family
And the truth, you know, love is all we need

We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, send them your heart
So they know that someone cares
And their lives will be stronger and free
As God has shown us by turning stones to bread
And so we all must lend a helping hand

We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

Oh, there’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

When you’re down and out, there seems no hope at all
But if you just believe there’s no way we can fall
Well, well, well, well let us realize

Oh, that a change can only come
When we stand together as one, yeah, yeah, yeah

We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (are the world)
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day, so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There is a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, let me hear you!

We are the world (we are the world)
We are the children (said we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, come on now, let me hear you

We are the world (we are the world)
We are the children (we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, yeah

We are the world (we are the world)
We are the children (we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making
And we’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (are the world)
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world, we are the world (are the world)
We are the children, yes sir (are the children)
We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, ooh-hoo!
We are the world (dear God) (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (all right, can you hear what I’m saying?)
There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives

Leggi anche:

Buon compleanno One! La celebre canzone degli U2 compie 28 anni

Buon compleanno November Rain! La storica canzone dei Guns N’ Roses compie 28 anni

Buon compleanno ‘Ironic’: la mitica canzone di Alanis Morissette compie 24 anni

Roberta Ragni
Roberta Ragni
Caporedattore di greenMe. Dopo una laurea e un master in traduzione, diventa giornalista ambientale. Ha vinto il premio giornalistico “Lidia Giordani”, autrice di “Mettici lo zampino. Tanti progetti fai da te per rendere felici i tuoi amici a 4 zampe” edito per Gribaudo - Feltrinelli Editore nel 2015.
filiera etica
Coop

Non solo dal contadino, si può scegliere etico anche al supermercato

coop
Coop

Coop pianta più di 6.000 alberi per la campagna M’Illumino di meno 2020

repellenti-zanzare
iZanz

Zanzare: i migliori repellenti per tenerle lontane in modo ecologico

pasta biologica
Sorgente Natura

Pasta: come scegliere la migliore (non solo di grano duro)

Roma Motodays
Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook