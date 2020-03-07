“We Are The World”: compie 35 anni l’inno di pace oggi più attuale che mai

“We Are The World” compie 35 anni. Il 7 marzo del 1985 usciva il brano scritto da Michael Jackson e Lionel Ritiche, realizzato a scopo di beneficenza. I fondi raccolti, oltre 100 milioni di dollari, furono interamente devoluti alla popolazione dell’Etiopia, afflitta in quel periodo da una disastrosa carestia.
Il singolo, prodotto da Quincy Jones e inciso dagli USA for Africa (“USA” sta per “United Support Artists”), un supergruppo formato da 45 celebrità della musica, raggiunse la vetta delle classifiche di tutto il mondo e divenne il brano più venduto nella storia della musica fino a quel momento. Ricevette 4 Grammy Award.
Come voci soliste si alternano ben ventuno cantanti: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Dionne Warwick, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, James Ingram, Willie Nelson, Al Jarreau, Huey Lewis, Kenny Loggins, Steve Perry, Daryl Hall e Kim Carnes, tutti gli altri fecero il coro di USA for Africa con grande spirito di partecipazione, compreso Harry Belafonte, da cui tutto ebbe inizio.
Un inno di pace e fratellanza oggi più attuale che mai. Il suo messaggio senza confini ci colpisce al cuore anche oggi, nonostante gli anni passati, richiamando la nostra attenzione verso ogni singola comunità sofferente, dai bambini siriani a quelli africani, che ancora muoiono di fame.
Testo di We are the World
There comes a time
When we heed a certain call
When the world must come together as one
There are people dying
Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life
The greatest gift of all
We can’t go on
Pretending day-by-day
That someone, somewhere soon make a change
We’re all a part of God’s great big family
And the truth, you know, love is all we need
We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
Oh, send them your heart
So they know that someone cares
And their lives will be stronger and free
As God has shown us by turning stones to bread
And so we all must lend a helping hand
We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
Oh, there’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
When you’re down and out, there seems no hope at all
But if you just believe there’s no way we can fall
Well, well, well, well let us realize
Oh, that a change can only come
When we stand together as one, yeah, yeah, yeah
We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the world, We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the world (are the world)
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day, so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There is a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
Oh, let me hear you!
We are the world (we are the world)
We are the children (said we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, come on now, let me hear you
We are the world (we are the world)
We are the children (we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, yeah
We are the world (we are the world)
We are the children (we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
And we’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the world (are the world)
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the world, we are the world (are the world)
We are the children, yes sir (are the children)
We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, ooh-hoo!
We are the world (dear God) (are the world)
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (all right, can you hear what I’m saying?)
There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives
Leggi anche: