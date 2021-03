Crolla l’ultimo ponte Inca in Perù per mancanza di manutenzione a causa della pandemia

Every year in June, hundreds of locals gather in the remote Quehue district of Cusco in #Peru to carry on a centuries-old Incan tradition. In an incredible feat of craftsmanship, engineering and teamwork, the community comes together to build a 124-foot-long rope bridge across the Apurímac River. #VisitPeru #DiscoverYourselfinPeru

Posted by Great Big Story on Tuesday, September 5, 2017