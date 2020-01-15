Illustratori e artisti da tutto il mondo rendono omaggio agli animali australiani e alla loro terra che brucia

View this post on Instagram

#saveaustralia The numbers are nothing. Statistics are nothing. The next news about fires is nothing if we ourselves do not want to help our planet Earth. But we hear, watch and read news about 500 million dead animals due to the global global fire in Australia. This is worse than war. We are slowing down and waiting for the receipt of money to extinguish the fire. When animals and forests die at this time. It is very sad that we are fixated on finances. Let's save our "Home", let's think about the future right now! We are people, we are intelligent creatures, and animals cannot protect themselves. I, on behalf of all the inhabitants of planet Earth, urge all the authorities of the countries of the world to create a unified, independent organization of emergency situations to help extinguish large fires and prevent them. I hope our call will be heard by all those who are not indifferent to the fate of our planet Earth🙏 . . . #trueheroes #saveplanetearth #saveanimals