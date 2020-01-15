Illustratori e artisti da tutto il mondo rendono omaggio agli animali australiani e alla loro terra che brucia

Mentre gli incendi boschivi continuano a devastare vaste zone dell’Australia, gli effetti di questa situazione si sono fatti sentire in particolare sugli animali. Proprio a loro è dedicato il tributo di artisti e illustratori di tutto il mondo.
La situazione drammatica della fauna selvatica australiana (ricordiamo che siamo arrivati a superare il miliardo di animali morti) ha ispirato numerosi artisti ad esprimere il loro dolore attraverso quello che sanno fare meglio. Illustrazioni, fumetti e opere d’arte realizzate addirittura col cibo sono state create in tutto il mondo con l’intento di sensibilizzare le persone, incentivandole anche ad offrire il loro aiuto (per quanto piccolo e lontano).
Le illustrazioni e le altre opere sono state ovviamente pubblicate sui social, in particolare Instagram.
Vi presentiamo le più belle e toccanti.
View this post on Instagram
#saveaustralia The numbers are nothing. Statistics are nothing. The next news about fires is nothing if we ourselves do not want to help our planet Earth. But we hear, watch and read news about 500 million dead animals due to the global global fire in Australia. This is worse than war. We are slowing down and waiting for the receipt of money to extinguish the fire. When animals and forests die at this time. It is very sad that we are fixated on finances. Let's save our "Home", let's think about the future right now! We are people, we are intelligent creatures, and animals cannot protect themselves. I, on behalf of all the inhabitants of planet Earth, urge all the authorities of the countries of the world to create a unified, independent organization of emergency situations to help extinguish large fires and prevent them. I hope our call will be heard by all those who are not indifferent to the fate of our planet Earth🙏 . . . #trueheroes #saveplanetearth #saveanimals
View this post on Instagram
My illustration for the Australian bushfires. I can’t seem to find any more words that haven’t already been said, there’s only sorrow and tragedy. I pray for Australia, the people, and wildlife…🙏🇦🇺 #saveaustralia#pen#watercolor#penart#watercolorart 🖤 Edit: I’m so incredibly humbled by the overwhelming response to my illustration. Thank you all for the tremendous support! I thought I would try to help a little more by providing some links to organisations/volunteer work to donate to, on my Facebook page. Link to my Facebook is on my bio. Any donation big or small can go a long way to help!❤️#helpaustralia
View this post on Instagram
#saveaustralia I really wanted to show you the salvation of the Child and Mother, that everything went well, that nature heard us, and the long-awaited rain began. But… for give me. It’s very sad. I want you and I to understand that we are not alone on this planet. Man should not assert himself in his superiority from other creatures of nature. Don’t say that the fires are due to the dry season. This's all a lie! These fires are a reflection of our relationship to nature itself: ruthless and cruel. They are not familiar with compassion and sympathy. Unfortunately, it's… But if these eyes of the baby Who has just lost her Mother touched your hearts even a little, then that says a lot. So not everything is lost yet. So we still retained our humanity. Please, take care of nature and animals🙏 . . . #saveanimals #saveplanetearth
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together. 🇦🇺👐🏼 . This beautiful planet is the place we all call home, and everything we do impacts it directly. My heart breaks at all these disasters, but it also makes me more determined to do my part. 💪🏼 Less meat, choose wisely, buy less and support those who care about our planet’s future. We can do this! . I will run a fundraising campaign for the Australian wildfires in the next few days, stay tuned 🙏🏼 . . . #australia #australiafires #climateemergency #bonniepangart #illustration
View this post on Instagram
Making illustrations often is a way for me to cope with things happening in the world. Thats why I made this illustration today. I am devastated and my thoughts are with all the people in Australia right now. Let us use 2020 to build an even stonger climate justice movement and to fight harder than ever for the people, the animals, our planet and our future. Climate Change is happening and we have to act now! Also please please please donate to @animalsaustralia to help them support wildlife vets that are currently working in the fire-devastated areas! #noplanetb #ourhouseisonfire #australianfires #climatechange #climatejustice #systemchangenotclimatechange #australianbushfires #australia #australiafires #stopadani #koala #animalsaustralia #bushfireaustralia #artforaustralia #australiaburning #stoptheburning #helpaustralia #climatecrisis #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #designersforfuture #illustration #illustrationartists #femaleartist #veganart #veganartist #illustratorsoninstagram #illustratorsofinstagram #katharinarot #katharinarotillustration
View this post on Instagram
Lately, the news around the world has been awful. I posted this in my stories multiple times, but one of the things that several artists are raising awareness for is the Australian fires. . If you didn’t know, Australia is literally on fire. ONE BILLION animals are estimated to have died. More than 17.9 million acres have been burned in Australia so far. This is larger than the countries of Belgium and Denmark combined! It’s so bad, that the smoke is affecting other countries. . Please, please consider assisting by donating or sharing. It may seem like such a small gesture, but even a single share or donation amount counts. . Thank you! Please see a link in my bio for one of many places you can donate.
View this post on Instagram
Our hearts are broken. I just can't comprehend what has happened to our beautiful country over the last few months especially the past week. 480 MILLION animals have been killed. I have no words. 😔 For those wanting to donate – here are some amazing organisations that are helping pick up the pieces. @redcrossau @foodbankaus @kiwildlifepark @nswrfs @wireswildliferescue @givit_aus • @cfavic @currumbinwildlifehospital @sa_countryfireservice @qldfire @tasmaniafireservice @ruralaid @animalsaustralia @wildlifevictoria Sending love to all that have been affected by this tragedy 💔 . . . #bushfires #australia
View this post on Instagram
Ele é uma das principais vítimas dos incêndios florestais que vêm atingindo a Austrália 😔⠀ ⠀ Apesar de toda a tristeza que essa notícia causa, há muita gente fazendo o possível para salvar a vida dos que conseguiram, de alguma forma, se distanciar do fogo.⠀ ⠀ Um hospital foi montado para cuidar dos animais feridos! 🙏🏻⠀ ⠀ Li notícias de pessoas dando água para os animais que encontram perdidos e levando-o para o local mais próximo e seguro… ⠀ ⠀ Que todos que estão trabalhando nessa missão continuem tendo força e esperança em dias melhores!⠀ ⠀ #australia #coala #ajudasalvavidas #prayforaustralia
View this post on Instagram
25 people. 1 billion animals. 25 thousand koalas. 10.7 million hectares. Numbers still rising. I couldn’t stay quiet, but I couldn’t move either. This world is turning scarier by the minute, darker, burning either due to fires or wars. Many know about Australia’s bushfires, burning up for over 4 months now and there’s no prediction on when this hell will end. Do you know what can never end though? Hope. Faith. Love. Actions. We all feel in our hearts the weight of doing what we are doing to our planet and all living beings who live here with us. A massive weight but this can’t be it. We use our hands to do evil, but also to do good. So let’s wake up and do something. Even the smallest thing can make the difference. Sorry for this long post but I’ve been feeling so… I had to do something. Let’s raise awareness together, let’s use our voices in this community, let’s donate even with 1 euro or dollar or anything, let’s volunteer, let’s do good in our own countries, let’s speak and speak and not stay silenced. Use what you best have to offer to help others. Either writing or drawing or building or even a simple hug. I was very emotional while doing this post, this art, but I’m trying to be short here (yeah, short) because I’ve got so many questions, so much to say but it all comes down to this: help the world, pray for those who suffer, protect the innocent and fight the devils. Thank you for reading. . . . . . . #australia #bushfiresaustralia #art #artwork #episode #noticemeepisode #donate #koalas #savetheplanet #savetheanimals #savethebiodiversity #fightfire #protect #speak #saveaustralia #redcross #wwf #noticemeepisodecreators #noticemeaxiom
View this post on Instagram
Wish I could be there… wish I could help . #australia #prayforaustralia #koala #kangroo #helpaustralia #climatechange #kidlit4climate #climatechangeisreal #climatecrisis #kidlitforclimate #kidlitart #kidlitartist #illustration #illustrationforaustralia #climateillustration #globalwarming
View this post on Instagram
As surely all of you know how terrible the bushfire situation is right now in Australia, I would also like to make sure that you know that there are so many ways to help no matter where you are on earth. There are many trustful organizations which really need help with donations, no matter how small the amount is, every penny counts! I listed some organizations below which you can donate to. Nature and houses are getting destroyed, millions of animals are already dead and another millions need our help. So please consider to give up your $5 coffee for few days and donate this money to the organizations below. . 今オーストラリアでおきてる火事のことは皆知ってると思うけど、ただただ遠くからニュースを見るじゃなくて、皆は手伝うことが出来る！寄付が必要なところ沢山あって、500円でもいいから、下にタグつけたところにぜひ寄付してください。 . @wireswildliferescue @cfsfoundation @cfavic @nswrfs @rspca_vic @adelaidekoalarescue @wildlifevictoria @1300koalaz @rspcansw @ruralaid @foodbankaus @redcrossau @portmacquariekoalahospital . . . . . . . . #australia #prayforaustralia #bushfires #rescueanimals #australiananimal #koalarescue #koala #australiaisonfire #helpaustralia #savetheearth