Questa tavoletta babilonese di 3700 anni fa riscriverà la storia della geometria (e di tutta la matematica)

Thought your neighbour was strict? Ancient Babylonians used a form of trigonometry to define property boundaries and split land that was massively advanced for the time.

And when we say advanced, we mean 1000-years-before-Pythagoras-was-alive advanced.https://t.co/D6CJ4BYXgq pic.twitter.com/7elRkgNPUL

— UNSW (@UNSW) August 5, 2021