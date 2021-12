Guarda come sono riusciti a infilare un maglione natalizio in materiali riciclati al gigantesco T-Rex del museo di Londra

Our animatronic T. rex is getting into the Christmas spirit. It's been kitted out in its very own theropod-size seasonal sweater, made from 100% recycled materials, thanks to @britishxmas.

Get your claws on your own version: https://t.co/p02sVFP2nI#NHMtrexmas pic.twitter.com/ZRhyA0Ubi9

— Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) December 6, 2021