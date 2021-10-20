@Autorità israeliana per le Antichità 
Vivere

Sorpresa! Sub trova in fondo al mare la spada di un cavaliere crociato risalente a 900 anni fa

Rosita Cipolla
20 Ottobre 2021
Per secoli una lunga spada appartenente ad un cavaliere crociato è rimasta negli abissi del mare, nascosta sotto la sabbia. Ma qualche giorno fa è stata finalmente rinvenuta da un sub al largo della costa del Monte Carmelo, ad Haifa. Ad annunciare l’eccezionale scoperta l’Autorità israeliana per le Antichità (IAA), che sui canali social ha mostrato l’antico reperto in un affascinante filmato:

La spada è conservata in perfette condizioni. È un reperto bello e raro ed evidentemente apparteneva a un cavaliere crociato – ha dichiarato Nir Distelfeld, ispettore dell’unità di prevenzione dei furti dell’IAA – È stato trovato incrostato di organismi marini, ma a quanto pare è di ferro. È emozionante imbattersi in un oggetto così personale, che ti riporta indietro di 900 anni nel tempo in un’era diversa, con cavalieri, armature e spade.

La spada crociata è lunga circa un metro e non è l’unico reperto trovato dal sub. Shlomi Katzin, che è stato premiato con un riconoscimento, ha infatti individuato anche diversi frammenti di ceramica e ancore in pietra e metallo.

spada crociato

@Nir Distelfeld/Israel Antiquities Authority

Secondo gli esperti, quel tratto di costa israeliana potrebbe custodire tanti altri tesori risalenti al passato. 

I ritrovamenti archeologici nel sito mostrano che serviva da piccolo e temporaneo ancoraggio naturale per le navi in cerca di un riparo – chiarisce Kobi Sharvit, direttore dell’unità archeologia marina dell’Autorità israeliana per le Antichità – La scoperta di vari reperti rivela che l’ancoraggio era utilizzato già durante la tarda età del bronzo, 4000 anni fa. La recente scoperta della spada suggerisce che la caletta naturale sia stata usata anche nel periodo crociato, ovvero circa 900 anni fa.

In poche parole la spada appena ritrovata potrebbe essere soltanto una di una lunga serie di preziosi reperti! 

Fonte: Autorità israeliana per le Antichità 

