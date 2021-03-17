Eccezionale scoperta archeologica: trovato il più antico cesto intrecciato mai scoperto finora

Risale a circa 10 500 anni fa l’enorme cesto intrecciato rinvenuto negli scorsi giorni nel Deserto della Giudea, in Israele. Secondo gli archeologi, si tratta del più antico manufatto del genere mai scoperto fino ad ora. Nonostante siano passati migliaia di anni, il cesto si è conservato in ottime condizioni.
“Questa è la scoperta più emozionante della mia vita” ha dichiarato l’archeologo Haim Cohen, che insegna all’Università di Haifa. “Il paniere ha una capacità di circa 92 litri. Non sappiamo ancora quale tipo di intreccio è stato utilizzato per realizzarlo, ma sono in corso delle analisi. Tuttavia, possiamo già dire che due persone l’hanno intessuto e che una di loro era mancina “.
Dopo aver analizzati i materiali del cesto, i ricercatori hanno concluso che il canestro è stato prodotto circa 10 500 anni fa, nel Neolitico Preceramico. L’antico paniere è stato trovato perfettamente integro e chiuso da un coperchio.
Rinvenuti anche manoscritti biblici e lo scheletro di una bambina
Il cesto risalente a 10 500 anni fa non è l’unico eccezionale reperto archeologico portato alla luce in questi giorni nel Deserto della Giudea, per l’esattezza nella cosiddetta Grotta dell’Orrore. Il team di ricercatori ha ritrovato dei nuovi frammenti di Rotoli biblici, risalenti a 2000 anni fa.
Come ha spiegato l’Autorità israeliana delle Antichità, si tratta dei primi frammenti rinvenuti negli ultimi 60 anni. I testi, scritti principalmente in greco, contengono porzioni di libro di 12 profeti minori, Zaccaria e Naum inclusi.
All’esterno della Grotta dell’Orrore è stato trovato anche lo scheletro, parzialmente mummificato, di una bambina vissuta circa 6000 anni fa. Gran parte del Deserto della Giudea resta ancora da esaminare e nei prossimi anni potrebbero emergere altre nuove emozionanti scoperte sul passato.