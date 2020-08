Musica da tutto il mondo per salvare gli uccelli in via di estinzione

A Guide to the Birdsong of Mexico, Central America & the Caribbean

The pre-order for A Guide to the BIrdsong Volume II is out – an album of music inspired by the song of endangered birds!! You can now listen to the first single by The Garifuna Collective and pre-order the album here: https://shikashika.bandcamp.com/album/a-guide-to-the-birdsong-of-mexico-central-america-the-caribbean100% of the profits from this album will be donated to organisations working to protect species like these!🐦🦉🦆🦅🕊️🐦

