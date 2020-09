Il primo museo della felicità del mondo ha aperto a Copenaghen ed è destinato a farti sorridere

View this post on Instagram

Hello, I’m Onor! I am a researcher at the Happiness Research Institute. For the last 10 months I have been piecing together different elements of The Happiness Museum. Sourcing original texts, collecting stories and artefacts of happiness from around the world, and presenting findings about how our environment affects our happiness have been a few of my contributions to the museum. One stand-out part of the museum for me is the world map of happiness. I really enjoy that it sparks conversations amongst guests. I am deeply interested in happiness across cultures so it is fascinating to hear the different perspectives shared in this corner of the museum. Find me from time-to-time at The Happiness Museum. I love to answer your questions and dive deeper into the themes of the emotional capacity of language, ancient philosophies about happiness and everything in between.