Il nuovo murales a grandezza naturale di Utrecht è un colpo d’occhio che lascia senza fiato

È a grandezza naturale e già solo dalle immagini fa un bellissimo effetto: a Utrecht spunta un altro bellissimo murales che riprende un’opera del pittore olandese Pieter Jansz Saenredam, noto soprattutto per aver immortalato interni di chiese.
Ed è infatti la famosa opera La navata e il Coro della Catharijnekerk di Utrecht, che risale al periodo tra il 1655 e il 1660 e che ora è esposta in Inghilterra, ad aver ispirato il collettivo olandese De strakke hand, noto per aver compiuto già altre opere di street art ispirate a grandi come Caravaggio.
L’opera si trova, non a caso, nella Saenredamstraat (la strada prende il nome proprio dall’artista seicentesco) di Utrecht, nel cui centro già spuntano qui e lì favolosi murales. Ultima è la gigantesca libreria a cielo aperto dipinta su una palazzina:
Lo Street Artist che trasforma i muri grigi in bellissime librerie giganti per promuovere la diversità
I residenti del posto avevano parlato con il Centraal Museum e il comune palesando il loro desiderio di decorare una grossa parete grigia e vuota di quella strada e insieme hanno scelto il dipinto La nave e il coro della chiesa di Santa Caterina per l’enorme spaziosità e profondità.
Michiel Meulemans, fondatore di De Strakke Hand, ha detto a Duic.nl: “È stato subito evidente che non sarebbe stato un semplice murales. L’opera scelta contiene una prospettiva di linea molto raffinata ed è molto dettagliata. Anche con un ingrandimento di 6 metri di larghezza per 7,5 metri di altezza, abbiamo dovuto usare i nostri pennelli migliori su alcuni pezzi per ottenere i dettagli per tornare in modo veritiero”.
E il risultato, ragazzi, è davvero straordinario!
View this post on Instagram
On the moment we are working on a crazy detailed work of Saenredam in Utrecht 🔥 We hope to finish this work in the beginning of next week. We can’t wait to post some sunshining pictures with you! 🤩 * * * * * * #saenredam #pietersaenredam #destrakkehand #utrecht #utrechtcity #utrecht_netherlands #utrechtstreetart #handpainted #alwayshandpainted #muralpainting #dutchpainters #dutchmasters #wallart #outdoormuseum #bringingarttolife #streetmuseum #architecture #oldpainting #reproduction #anotherdayattheoffice
Altre altre opere di street art del collettivo De strakke hand:
View this post on Instagram
She is Back! ✨ The owner told us he wanted to bring back the (two hundred year old) windows from the inside of the house to the outside. The Central Museum of Utrecht asked us to restore her. We adjusted a permanent protective layer so dirt/paint can be removed and she will be in the middle of the city again for many summers to come 👌🏼 First picture by @robertoosterbroek * * #pykekoch #centraalmuseumutrecht #centraalmuseum #handpainted #alwayshandpainted #restauration #bringitback #museum #museums #outdoormuseum #canvasoutdoormuseum #instaart #instadaily #paintpaintpaint #qualitypainting #brushwork #destrakkehand #utrecht #utrechtcity #wallpaintings
View this post on Instagram
Our second Caravaggio work in Utrecht💥 – It is located at the Westplein in district Lombok. A multicultural neighborhood next to the station. Different to our last work there were thousands of people coming by all day long. They saw the painting build-up from scratch!🎨 – The original painting is made by Hendrick ter Brugghen and can be seen in the Central Museum Utrecht. Up to the next one! – For inquiries: [email protected] Photocredits: @robertoosterbroek * * * * #destrakkehand #museumgram #outdoormuseum #wallpaintings #streetpainting #canvasoutdoormuseum #centraalmuseumutrecht #utrecht #utrechtmarketing #instaart #instaartists #instaartist #instagoodart #instastreetart #instastreetartphotography #streetartphotography #museumart #artmuseum #museumlovers #bezoekutrecht #visitutrecht #visitutrechtregion
