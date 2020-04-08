Germana Carillo
Vivere
8 Aprile 2020

Il nuovo murales a grandezza naturale di Utrecht è un colpo d’occhio che lascia senza fiato

È a grandezza naturale e già solo dalle immagini fa un bellissimo effetto: a Utrecht spunta un altro bellissimo murales che riprende un’opera del pittore olandese Pieter Jansz Saenredam, noto soprattutto per aver immortalato interni di chiese.

Ed è infatti la famosa opera La navata e il Coro della Catharijnekerk di Utrecht, che risale al periodo tra il 1655 e il 1660 e che ora è esposta in Inghilterra, ad aver ispirato il collettivo olandese De strakke hand, noto per aver compiuto già altre opere di street art ispirate a grandi come Caravaggio.

L’opera si trova, non a caso, nella Saenredamstraat (la strada prende il nome proprio dall’artista seicentesco) di Utrecht, nel cui centro già spuntano qui e lì favolosi murales. Ultima è la gigantesca libreria a cielo aperto dipinta su una palazzina:

Lo Street Artist che trasforma i muri grigi in bellissime librerie giganti per promuovere la diversità

I residenti del posto avevano parlato con il Centraal Museum e il comune palesando il loro desiderio di decorare una grossa parete grigia e vuota di quella strada e insieme hanno scelto il dipinto La nave e il coro della chiesa di Santa Caterina per l’enorme spaziosità e profondità.

murale utrecht

©duic.nl

Michiel Meulemans, fondatore di De Strakke Hand, ha detto a Duic.nl: “È stato subito evidente che non sarebbe stato un semplice murales. L’opera scelta contiene una prospettiva di linea molto raffinata ed è molto dettagliata. Anche con un ingrandimento di 6 metri di larghezza per 7,5 metri di altezza, abbiamo dovuto usare i nostri pennelli migliori su alcuni pezzi per ottenere i dettagli per tornare in modo veritiero”.

murale utrecht

©duic.nl

E il risultato, ragazzi, è davvero straordinario!

Altre altre opere di street art del collettivo De strakke hand:

View this post on Instagram

Our second Caravaggio work in Utrecht💥 – It is located at the Westplein in district Lombok. A multicultural neighborhood next to the station. Different to our last work there were thousands of people coming by all day long. They saw the painting build-up from scratch!🎨 – The original painting is made by Hendrick ter Brugghen and can be seen in the Central Museum Utrecht. Up to the next one! – For inquiries: [email protected] Photocredits: @robertoosterbroek * * * * #destrakkehand #museumgram #outdoormuseum #wallpaintings #streetpainting #canvasoutdoormuseum #centraalmuseumutrecht #utrecht #utrechtmarketing #instaart #instaartists #instaartist #instagoodart #instastreetart #instastreetartphotography #streetartphotography #museumart #artmuseum #museumlovers #bezoekutrecht #visitutrecht #visitutrechtregion

A post shared by De Strakke Hand (@destrakkehand) on

Fonte: Duic / Instagram

Leggi anche:

Germana Carillo
Germana Carillo
Giornalista pubblicista, classe 1977, laurea con lode in Scienze Politiche, un master in Responsabilità ed etica di impresa e uno in Editing e correzione di bozze. Direttore di Wellme.it per tre anni, scrive per Greenme.it da dieci. È volontaria Nati per Leggere in Campania.
Supermercato Coop
Coop

L’impegno di Coop nell’emergenza coronavirus

zanzare
Izanz

Quanti e quali tipi di zanzare esistono in Italia?

Roma Motodays
Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook