Mamma megattera che dorme col suo piccolo: la bellissima foto che ha vinto il premio più ambito del mondo

#WORLDOCEANSDAY… be a #Guardian… be a #GuardianAngel Dear Ocean, You have been so kind to us and have shown us unconditional love. You bring joy, comfort, and excitement to us – beyond that of our senses – and you leave us always wanting more. You are immersive. You are a healer. You are forgiving. You are continually tolerant of our mistakes and our ignorance. But no more shall I take advantage of your devotion. I pledge to change, to make positive changes, so you can shine and trust us once more. I pledge to be an Ocean Guardian: to preserve and protect all that are kissed by your waves. I pledge to respect all that draws their strength and nourishment from you. I will be conscious and proactive with real conservation actions: support and encourage activities that preserve, restore, and enhance the environment and my community – from the rainforest to the reefs. I will think globally, act locally, and promote these ideals. As an individual, I yield real power and influence: as a consumer, a voter, and a member of a community that can unite for change. I will: reduce, reuse and recycle, use my reusable shopping bags, say no to single use plastics and coffee mugs, say no to straws, recycle cell phones, use sustainably sourced paper thoughtfully, save on energy by switching off, use water wisely, separate waste, and use the compost, minimise my energy footprint. I will plant trees; support on-land initiatives that flow on to benefit the sea #rainforest2reef. I will pick up litter and at minimum #take3forthesea and encourage others not to litter. I will report pollution and environmental vandalism. I vow to treat you with kindness, explore and interact with you mindfully. I vow to touch the creatures within you with my eyes and my heart – not with my hands. I vow to help reduce what is plundered from you. I aspire not to harm. I will do this forever, so you can restore, rejuvenate and reverse the damage we have caused, so you and all that you nourish can be safe and free again. Signed Jasmine 08062020 #oceanpledge #uniteforchange #everylittlebitcounts #payitforward #jasminecarey #pxlexplorer