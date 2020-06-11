Mamma megattera che dorme col suo piccolo: la bellissima foto che ha vinto il premio più ambito del mondo

La sua immagine è considerata la più bella del mondo. Il soggetto della foto è una eterea mamma megattera che dorme accanto al suo cucciolo di appena 2 settimane. La toccante fotografia si è aggiudicata il premio speciale del concorso fotografico HIPA, che quest’anno aveva come tema l’acqua.
I vincitori sono stati annunciati il 7 giugno e il Gran Premio di 120.000 dollari è andato all’australiana Jasmine Carey. Quest’ultima ha scattato la foto mentre era sott’acqua nel Regno di Tonga, uno stato insulare della Polinesia situato nel Sud del Pacifico.
“Ho afferrato la mia fotocamera 5D Mark IV, che è racchiusa in una custodia impermeabile e sono scivolata da una piccola barca turistica nelle acque delle Isole Vavaʻu a Tonga” ha raccontato a The Guardian la fotografa.
Dopo aver avvistato delle piccole bolle che si infrangevano sulla superficie dell’acqua ogni 4 minuti, la donna insieme a un gruppo di subacquei ha capito che ad attenderla sotto il mare c’erano degli ospiti speciali. Il maltempo e la pioggia non l’hanno fermata, così si è tuffata e nel silenzio ovattato delle profondità marine, con le gocce di pioggia che ticchettavano in superficie, Jasmine ha individuato la coppia: una grande megattera femmina e il suo piccolo stavano dormendo. Poco dopo un raggio di luce ha attraversato le nuvole e le acque per baciare mamma e cucciolo, chiamato Zai. Osservando la sua pelle liscia e vellutata e il suo ventro bianco candido si intuisce che esso non abbia più di due settimane.
“Sembrava così vulnerabile, ma era rilassata. Così in bilico. Così nutrita, ammortizzata e rafforzata dall’acqua che la abbracciava e l’abbraccerà per sempre” ha raccontato.
Attento a non svegliare la madre, il piccolo Zai si è anche rannicchiato, strofinandosi delicatamente sulla sua pancia.
“Oggi guardiamo come i creatori del mondo vedono l’acqua attraverso le loro lenti. L’acqua è il problema principale che riguarda tutti noi e tocca le nostre vite e la sopravvivenza del nostro pianeta”, ha detto il segretario generale, Ali bin Thalith.
Hamdan International Photography Award
L’Hamdan International Photography Award è un premio fotografico internazionale, fondato nel 2011 con il patrocinio del principe ereditario dello sceicco Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed al Maktoum. Ogni anno mette in palio un montepremi tdi 400.000 dollari USA, ed è il più grande e ambito premio monetario tra i concorsi fotografici.
Giunto alla sua nona edizione, nel 2020 è stato dedicato all’acqua:
“Concludiamo oggi la nona edizione di HIPA, ‘Water’, il più vecchio amico dell’uomo sul pianeta. Tutti gli abitanti della Terra conoscono l’acqua, ma alcuni la temono” ha detto il segretario generale, Ali bin Thalith. “L’acqua riguarda tutti noi, e tocca le nostre vite e la sopravvivenza del nostro pianeta. “
Per quanto riguarda gli altri premi, il primo posto è andato a François Bogaerts dal Belgio, seguito da Shantha Kumar Shivam Laila dall’India al secondo posto, Buchari Muslim Diken dall’Indonesia al terzo posto, mentre Sourav Das dell’India ha ottenuto il quarto posto. Yousef bin Shakar Al Zaabi degli Emirati Arabi Uniti ha vinto il quinto posto.
Nella categoria General Colour, al primo posto si è piazzato Fahad Al Enezi del Kuwait, il secondo è andato a Yose Mirza dall’Indonesia, mentre il fotografo degli Emirati Rashed Al Sumaiti ha chiuso al terzo posto.
Nella categoria “General Black & White”, il primo posto è andato a Talal Al Rabah dal Kuwait, seguito dalla fotografa polacca Anna Niemiec al secondo posto e dal fotografo indiano Sujan Sarkar al terzo posto.
Ma la mamma megattera è una foto dalla bellezza disarmante, che non poteva non conquistare i cuori dei giurati.
