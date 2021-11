Frida Kahlo, asta record per l’enigmatico dipinto “Diego y yo”

The Revelations of Frida Kahlo’s Self Portraiture

Frida Kahlo's 'Diego y yo' is one of the artist's finest self portraits, and her last from the 1940s. Discover how the work offers an intimate glimpse into Kahlo’s world and reminds us why she stands as an icon of Modern art. Visit the work now on view in our York Avenue galleries ahead of our Modern Evening Auction on 16 November in NYC, presented in partnership with Samsung.

