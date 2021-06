“Fathom – In profondità”: il nuovo documentario che ci immerge nel canto delle balene

Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland journey to opposite hemispheres as they seek to understand the culture of humpback whales. Watch the Apple Original documentary #Fathom, coming June 25 only on Apple TV+ https://t.co/3bDTORo3lK pic.twitter.com/Rr4nPYYJKf

— Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 22, 2021