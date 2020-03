Il cuore di lana su un muro di Zagabria, diventato il simbolo di una città ferita ma che si rialzerà

View this post on Instagram

Zagreb today feels exactly like this.💔 The strongest earthquake in 140 years hit us early in the morning and there’s a lot of damage in the old town. And a lot of fear in and around us. I never wanted to post the pic of broken heart in this context. But I guess it is all part of life. We humans are small and fragile. Take care of each other. ❤️ . We can fix this! After the madness is over. . . Opet ćemo ići @okoloaround . . #brokenheart #cracks #zagreb #earthquake #okoloaround #streetart #woolandthecity #woolart #streetintervention #yarngraffiti #crochetgraffiti #lovezagreb #staysafe