Banksy: all’asta la rivisitazione de ‘Lo stagno delle Ninfee’ di Monet inquinato dal consumismo

All’asta la rivisitazione de “Lo stagno delle Ninfee, armonia verde” di Monet realizzata da Banksy, un olio su tela del 2005.
L’opera si intitola “Show me the Monet” e non manca di ironia, in perfetto stile Banksy. Difatti la natura, a differenza che nel quadro originale, è contaminata dall’immagine di carrelli della spesa capovolti e da un cono stradale. Chiaro riferimento al consumismo che ha contribuito a renderci sempre più insensibili nei confronti dell’ambiente.
‼️👀‼️ Today only‼️ BANKSY’S SHOW ME THE MONET is secretly on view at @Sothebys #London. Go to their New Bond Street Gallery today before 5pm BST and say to a member of staff: "Show me the Monet". Created in 2005, the work is one of several Banksy works which set out to subvert traditional works from art history. Here, Banksy shines a light on society’s disregard for the environment in favour of consumerism. The work will be offered for sale in Sotheby's third live-streamed evening auction event this October 21. (via Sotheby's) 🤫 Discover a world you’ve always wondered about with our state-of-the-art education programs. Follow the link in bio to learn more #SHOWMETHEMONET #UnexpectedItemInBaggingArea #Banksy #SothebysContemporary #SothebysInstitute #ArtHistory #ArtBusiness #Curating #ContemporaryArt #ArtValuation #ArtMarket #ArtWorld #ArtEducation
Al Sotheby’s di Londra il quadro verrà venduto il 21 ottobre in un’asta in live streaming, a un prezzo compreso fra 3 e 5 milioni di sterline, perlomeno queste sono le cifre stimate dalla casa d’aste inglese.
FONTE: Sotheby’s
