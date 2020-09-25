Vivere

Banksy: all’asta la rivisitazione de ‘Lo stagno delle Ninfee’ di Monet inquinato dal consumismo

Laura De Rosa
25 Settembre 2020
All’asta la rivisitazione de “Lo stagno delle Ninfee, armonia verde” di Monet realizzata da Banksy, un olio su tela del 2005.

L’opera si intitola “Show me the Monet” e non manca di ironia, in perfetto stile Banksy. Difatti la natura, a differenza che nel quadro originale, è contaminata dall’immagine di carrelli della spesa capovolti e da un cono stradale. Chiaro riferimento al consumismo che ha contribuito a renderci sempre più insensibili nei confronti dell’ambiente.

Al Sotheby’s di Londra il quadro verrà venduto il 21 ottobre in un’asta in live streaming, a un prezzo compreso fra 3 e 5 milioni di sterline, perlomeno queste sono le cifre stimate dalla casa d’aste inglese.

FONTE: Sotheby’s

