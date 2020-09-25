Banksy: all’asta la rivisitazione de ‘Lo stagno delle Ninfee’ di Monet inquinato dal consumismo

View this post on Instagram

‼️👀‼️ Today only‼️ BANKSY'S SHOW ME THE MONET is secretly on view at @Sothebys #London. Go to their New Bond Street Gallery today before 5pm BST and say to a member of staff: "Show me the Monet".⁠ ⁠ Created in 2005, the work is one of several Banksy works which set out to subvert traditional works from art history. Here, Banksy shines a light on society's disregard for the environment in favour of consumerism. The work will be offered for sale in Sotheby's third live-streamed evening auction event this October 21. (via Sotheby's)