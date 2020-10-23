Banksy da record: venduta all’asta la sua rivisitazione di Monet per 8,4 milioni di euro

Un prezzo record, 7,6 milioni di sterline – pari a circa 8,4 milioni di euro – per l’opera di Banksy ispirata a Monet. È “Show Me the Monet”, omaggio dello street artist britannico all’impressionista francese venduto al secondo prezzo più alto mai pagato per un lavoro dello stesso Banksy.
Ad aggiudicarselo è stato un offerente rimasto anonimo. Il quadro riprende “Lo stagno delle Ninfee, armonia verde” ed è un olio su tela del 2005.
L’opera, in perfetto stile Banksy, non manca di ironia: a differenza del quadro originale, la natura è contaminata dall’immagine di carrelli della spesa capovolti e da un cono stradale. Chiaro riferimento al consumismo che ha contribuito a renderci sempre più insensibili nei confronti dell’ambiente.
“Qui Banksy fa luce sul disprezzo della società per l’ambiente a favore degli eccessi dispendiosi del consumismo“, dice il direttore europeo dell’arte contemporanea di Sotheby’s, Alex Branczik.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🛒 SOLD! This subversive Banksy titled “Show me the Monet” is one of the strongest and most iconic works by the artist ever to appear at auction. It just sold yesterday for £7,551,600 / $9,814,353 during Sotheby’s “Modernités / Contemporary” livestream auction event, which brought together two sales of Modern and Contemporary art – one in London and one in Paris. Learn about such moments and changing trends in the art market with three Online Accredited Courses starting in January. These programs will give you the expertise you need to understand and operate in the art world – all from different angles. * Art and Business pairs art history alongside economics to understand the changing trends and the very connections between culture and commodity. * Curating, Museums, and Galleries examines how context and the organizational frameworks in which art is displayed can change its meaning. * Art of Luxury studies the porous nature of the two mega-billion industries, and how cross-overs and collaborations bolster, disrupt, and redefine both sectors. ☝️Follow the link in bio to learn more. Save £600 (~$800) if you apply by the early booking deadline October 30. #SothebysInstitute #ArtBusiness #ArtofLuxury #Curating #OnlineLearning #ShowMeTheMonet #Banksy #SothebysContemporary #Accredited Courses
L’opera è stata venduta durante un evento che ha scatenato una battaglia di ben 9 minuti tra cinque collezionisti disposti a sfidarsi fino alla fine per accaparrarsi il lavoro di Banksy. Il dipinto è il secondo più costoso venduto dopo “Devolved Parliament”, battuto all’asta per 9,9 milioni di sterline lo scorso anno.
Bansky da record: l’opera con il parlamento popolato di scimpanzé venduta all’asta per 11,1 milioni di euro
Fonte: Sotheby’s
Leggi anche: