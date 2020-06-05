L’omaggio degli artisti di tutto il mondo all’elefantessa incinta, uccisa da un ananas ripieno di petardi

La storia dell’elefantessa uccisa in India da un ananas pieno di petardi sta colpendo il cuore delle persone in tutto il mondo, provocando rabbia e indignazione per l’ennesima morte di un animale causata dalla cattiveria umana.
La vicenda è resa ancora più angosciante perché insieme all’elefantessa è morto anche il piccolo che portava in grembo.
Il pachiderma, infatti, era in gravidanza e la nascita dell’elefantino era prevista tra circa 18 mesi. Qualcuno, però, ha stroncato queste due vite offrendo all’elefantessa un ananas carico di petardi che è esploso nella bocca dell’animale, dilaniandola.
Purtroppo, all’arrivo dei soccorsi i tentativi di salvarla si sono rivelati vani.
Le avevano offerto ananas riempiti di petardi che poi le sono esplosi squarciandole la mandibola e la pancia, dove in grembo portava il suo cucciolo.
Non aveva mai fatto del male a nessuno.
Non ha fatto del male a un singolo essere umano anche quando si è messa a correre in preda ad un dolore lancinante per le strade del villaggio.
Non ha distrutto una sola casa.
Sono state le parole del ranger che ha tentato invano di salvare la giovane elefantessa.
Ed è andata a morire insieme al cucciolo che portava in grembo, nel fiume dove si era rifugiata in cerca di riparo e sollievo per le gravissime ferite subite.
Una madre, che aveva solo fame, tradita così vilmente da una mano che dall’alto della superiorità dalla quale immeritatamente si erge, si dimostra carnefice, anziché custode.
Anche oggi, l’umanità ha dato il peggio di sé
Il messaggio rimbalza sui social, mentre a questa mamma gli artisti di tutto il mondo stanno dedicando il loro omaggio, con toccanti illustrazioni e immagini.
Fonte: New Delhi Tv
