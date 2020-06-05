Vivere

L’omaggio degli artisti di tutto il mondo all’elefantessa incinta, uccisa da un ananas ripieno di petardi

Rosita Cipolla
5 Giugno 2020

La storia dell’elefantessa uccisa in India da un ananas pieno di petardi sta colpendo il cuore delle persone in tutto il mondo, provocando rabbia e indignazione per l’ennesima morte di un animale causata dalla cattiveria umana.

La vicenda è resa ancora più angosciante perché insieme all’elefantessa è morto anche il piccolo che portava in grembo.

Il pachiderma, infatti, era in gravidanza e la nascita dell’elefantino era prevista tra circa 18 mesi. Qualcuno, però, ha stroncato queste due vite offrendo all’elefantessa un ananas carico di petardi che è esploso nella bocca dell’animale, dilaniandola.

Purtroppo, all’arrivo dei soccorsi i tentativi di salvarla si sono rivelati vani.

Elefantessa incinta mangia ananas riempito di petardi in Kerala, muore in piedi nel fiume

Le avevano offerto ananas riempiti di petardi che poi le sono esplosi squarciandole la mandibola e la pancia, dove in grembo portava il suo cucciolo.
Non aveva mai fatto del male a nessuno.
Non ha fatto del male a un singolo essere umano anche quando si è messa a correre in preda ad un dolore lancinante per le strade del villaggio.
Non ha distrutto una sola casa.
Sono state le parole del ranger che ha tentato invano di salvare la giovane elefantessa.
Ed è andata a morire insieme al cucciolo che portava in grembo, nel fiume dove si era rifugiata in cerca di riparo e sollievo per le gravissime ferite subite.
Una madre, che aveva solo fame, tradita così vilmente da una mano che dall’alto della superiorità dalla quale immeritatamente si erge, si dimostra carnefice, anziché custode.
Anche oggi, l’umanità ha dato il peggio di sé

Il messaggio rimbalza sui social, mentre a questa mamma gli artisti di tutto il mondo stanno dedicando il loro omaggio, con toccanti illustrazioni e immagini.

View this post on Instagram

They say ELEPHANT stands for ● Good Luck ●Wisdom and ●Serenity and Mother's are only the one who does not care about herself because she's always busy taking care of you. The most beautiful scene in the world is to become pregnant in life of every living species. But some Humans are not happy with it. What matter's to human is their ego and their happiness. "Happiness does means Money" When a human women is pregnant she's taken good care with good foods and many goods; but what was her fault, ?? •Was it because she was Pregnant?? •Was it because she wanted to fed her baby inside her womb. •or Was it because human had become blind because of their ego's and happiness. Have now human's become Devil. Will I be able to here all good news some day?? Would there be a day with no crimes just Love?? Would there be a day where killing animal's will totally be Stopped?? Or is it NIL possibility?? #ashamedofbeinghuman #nohumanity #elephant #justiceforelephant #india #kerela #humble

A post shared by BINESH (@raibinesh974) on

 

 

 

Fonte: New Delhi Tv/Facebook

LEGGI anche: Elefantessa incinta mangia ananas riempito di petardi in Kerala, muore in piedi nel fiume

Rosita Cipolla
Rosita Cipolla
zanzare
Izanz

Piretro: l’insetticida naturale contro le zanzare

TuVali
TuVali.it

150+ corsi online su Salute e Benessere, a partire da 5€ (in collaborazione con GreenMe)

finestre deceuninck
Deceuninck

Finestre e serramenti in ThermoFibra: cos’è e quali sono i vantaggi della loro installazione

cura mani
Mediterranea

Come prendersi cura delle mani dopo lavaggi frequenti

Cristalfarma
Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook