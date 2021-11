Rivoluzione a Petra! Stop a calessi, botticelle e sfruttamento dei cavalli: nell’antica città i turisti gireranno in auto elettrica

🐎Electric club cars have finally replaced the heavy horse carriages in Petra Park🇯🇴🎉

We want to thank the @pdtra2016 for taking this huge step towards more animal-friendly tourism in Petra Park.Together with the @pafjordan ,we will continue to treat the remaining working horses pic.twitter.com/qoJGCy7EJi

— FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) November 12, 2021