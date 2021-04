Illusione ottica: riesci a individuare il leopardo in questa immagine di un campo di grano?

What do you see in this image? Zoom in and get surprised.

Use of drones helped in successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP recently. This interesting image has been shared by Manish Singh, DFO. Indeed a well coordinated work. @CentralIfs #leopard #rescue pic.twitter.com/dFNRHZP5aC

— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) April 9, 2021