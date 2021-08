Fate attenzione a chi collega un mouse Razer al vostro pc. È stata appena scoperta una falla nel sistema di sicurezza 

Need local admin and have physical access?

– Plug a Razer mouse (or the dongle)

– Windows Update will download and execute RazerInstaller as SYSTEM

– Abuse elevated Explorer to open Powershell with Shift+Right click

Tried contacting @Razer, but no answers. So here's a freebie pic.twitter.com/xDkl87RCmz

— jonhat (@j0nh4t) August 21, 2021