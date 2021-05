Google lancia Woolaroo, per imparare e preservare le lingue indigene a rischio di estinzione, tra cui anche il siciliano

Woolaroo

Did you know that on average, every 14 days, a language becomes extinct? As indigenous languages are lost, vital parts of those cultures are lost as well.Discover Woolaroo, a new experiment created to help support the efforts and people who endeavor to keep endangered languages alive. Learn more about preserving language and culture at g.co/woolaroo Created in collaboration with:Jalò tu Vua Language LandscapeCademia Siciliana Yugambeh Museum Municipalidad de Rapa Nui Congrès Mondial Amazigh National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Te Murumāra Foundation Museum of Ethnic Cultures, Minzu University of China

