Fairphone 4 ancora più etico: si ripara e si aggiorna facilmente contro l’obsolescenza programmata

Say hello to the Fairphone 4: Sustainable. Long-lasting. Fair. 📱🌿

Our most sustainable smartphone, now with 5G speed, 5-year warranty and electronic waste neutral. Check it out ➡️ : https://t.co/HD6ltOhczX#fairphone #fairphone4 pic.twitter.com/WAW5zQrbal

— Fairphone (@Fairphone) September 30, 2021