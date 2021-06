Storico accordo al G7 contro gli abusi fiscali delle multinazionali di Internet: Amazon, Facebook e Google pagheranno più tasse nel Paese dove operano

🚨 At the @G7 in London today, my finance counterparts and I have come to a historic agreement on global tax reform requiring the largest multinational tech giants to pay their fair share of tax in the UK.

👇The thread below explains exactly what this means. #G7UK pic.twitter.com/HdcK1HuM91

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 5, 2021