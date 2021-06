Questo fertilizzante rivestito dal neem ha contribuito a ridurre l’uso dei pesticidi

100% Neem Coated Urea introduced in 2015-16 has helped reduce the use of chemicals, improved soil health, reduced pest & disease attack and increased yield. It also reduced the diversion of urea for non-agricultural purposes.@fertmin_india @AgriGoI @PIB_India #7YearsOfSeva

— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 30, 2021