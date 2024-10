Cocktail di Halloween: 4 ricette paurose assolutamente da provare

sober october, episode 2: non-alcoholic fall sangria 🍎🍊🍐 ingredients// 1 orange 2 bartlett pears 1 red pear 1 red apple 1 bottle NA wine ( i love gruner weiss from Null) 1/2 bottle sparkling apple cider sparkling water (to top off) fresh rosemary cinnamon sticks method// begin by making a pear puree. add 1 chopped bartlett pear and 3/4c water to a blender and blend until smooth. strain 1-2 times into a jar. set aside. slice your other fruits and add sliced apple, orange, red pear, and your other (sliced) barlett pear to a jug. then, add cinnamon sticks and rosemary. add 1 bottle NA white wine, 1/2 bottle sparkling cider and 1/2c (or more!) of your pear puree to the pitcher. top the pitcher off with sparkling water. If you don’t have NA wine, use 3/4 bottle of sparkling cider and top off with sparkling water! let it soak in the fridge for about an hour and then pour into wine glasses garnished with fruit and cinnamon sticks. #sangria #mocktail #whitesangria #octoberrecipes #halloweendrinks #mocktail #mocktailrecipe #nonalcoholic #halloweenparty #partydrinks #batchedcocktails #sobercuriousjourney #sobercurious

