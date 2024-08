Il meteorologo che affronta un attacco di panico in diretta ci insegna che non c’è niente di male a mostrare le proprie fragilità

News Breakfast's own Nate Byrne experienced a panic attack earlier this morning while presenting the weather. He's open about his panic attacks — he's even written about them before — and he is doing okay. Here's the moment it happened and the team's response.You can read Nate's article from 2022 here: https://ab.co/3X152A4Choose your news on the ABC NEWS app and stay in the know: https://ab.co/abcnewsapp

Posted by ABC News on Monday, August 12, 2024