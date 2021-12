Super tifone nelle Filippine, almeno cento morti e migliaia di sfollati: “è una carneficina”

🔴🌀 #TyphoonRai/#OdettePH cleared the #Philippines yesterday, but not before it caused mass destruction. So far 488,463 people are displaced and 3,783 homes have been damaged or destroyed. We are preparing to help and have aid ready to go.

📷: Humanity & Inclusion pic.twitter.com/aXM4lJ8cve

— ShelterBox (@ShelterBox) December 19, 2021