Grecia: Mykonos e tutte le Cicladi si sono svegliate sotto la neve

Laura De Rosa
23 Gennaio 2022
Questa mattina la Grecia si è svegliata sotto la neve. Uno spettacolo raro da queste parti, dovuto alla colata artica che ha interessato il paese. Mykonos, Santorini e altre isole Cicladi sono totalmente imbiancate. Neve anche a Creta.

Vista la straordinarietà dell’evento, sui social è tutto un pullulare di foto che ritraggono il paese innevato e particolarmente suggestive sono soprattutto le immagini delle isole.

Le nevicate, stando alle previsioni meteorologiche, riprenderanno copiose in nottata, proseguendo fino a domani, e interesseranno l’Egeo, la Grecia sud-orientale fino al Peloponneso.

Laura De Rosa
