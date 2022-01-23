Grecia: Mykonos e tutte le Cicladi si sono svegliate sotto la neve

Questa mattina la Grecia si è svegliata sotto la neve. Uno spettacolo raro da queste parti, dovuto alla colata artica che ha interessato il paese. Mykonos, Santorini e altre isole Cicladi sono totalmente imbiancate. Neve anche a Creta.
Η ελπίδα έφτασε καί στην Κρήτη!!!! pic.twitter.com/64euKRwcPO
— Στέφανος Σπυριδάκης (@KLIxlQzFewJmZWU) January 23, 2022
Vista la straordinarietà dell’evento, sui social è tutto un pullulare di foto che ritraggono il paese innevato e particolarmente suggestive sono soprattutto le immagini delle isole.
Greece DOES have a Winter!@VisitGreecegr #GreeceDoesHaveAWinter #AllYouWantisGreece #winter #visitgreece #travel #Mykonos #Cyclades #Μύκονος #Κυκλάδες pic.twitter.com/L1UiJ24kUF
— Ιωάννης Γκιτσάκης, PhD ⚖️ 🇬🇷 🇪🇺 (@gitsakis) January 23, 2022
Να, μια άσπρη μερα#κακοκαιρια#μυκονος pic.twitter.com/TMU1OSnfVW
— Princess Consuela (@Princes43079726) January 23, 2022
Le nevicate, stando alle previsioni meteorologiche, riprenderanno copiose in nottata, proseguendo fino a domani, e interesseranno l’Egeo, la Grecia sud-orientale fino al Peloponneso.
❄️ #WinterinGriechenland 🇬🇷
📍 Die 1764 gebaute Steinbrücke Lazaridi-Kontodimou in der Region #Epirus#GreeceDoesHaveAWinter #visitgreece
📸© Stavroula Stamoulakatou pic.twitter.com/XcpTagvoCj
— Botschaft von Griechenland in Berlin (@GreeceInGermany) January 23, 2022
Μύκονος τώρα #Ελπίς #Χιόνια #Κακοκαιρία #Μύκονος #Κυκλάδες Καλημέρα ! pic.twitter.com/o7D0hwUUAb
— Θεοδόσης Ζερβουδάκης (@tzervoudakis) January 23, 2022
