Nel giorno in cui l’Europa decide sulla denominazione bistecca “vegan”, apre la prima macelleria senza carne in UK

📣 THE COUNTOWN IS ON: RUDY'S VEGAN BUTCHER OPENS ITS DOORS IN ISLINGTON ON 1 NOV📣 🥓🥓 In just two weeks on World Vegan Day, Rudy's Vegan Diner is bringing the first permanent vegan BUTCHER to London town 😱 We will be giving away 💯 pounds of FREE baycon to celebrate. That's more than 5000 slices! Each customer gets a half pound each until it lasts so🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 🥓🥓 Imagine stocking your fridge with Chef @matthew.j.foster's homemade pastrami, dirty burger patties, cheeze sauce & chilli-non-carne. Take them home with you & get creative in the kitchen! You can even recreate your own Rudy's specials and fill your basket with a rack of jack, lobstah salad, meatballs, chick'n lover pate, shredded BBQ pulled porc and even roast turk'y! LOOK 👀 ➡️ 🥓🥓 Oh WAIT, keep reading. There's more exciting news 👏 🥓🥓 If you can't make it to London, don't worry! You can order Rudy's Vegan Butcher goodies ONLINE & we deliver nationwide 🇬🇧 All online orders made on World Vegan Day include a FREE pack of baycon. Remember to pile your online basket high with homemade scramble v-egg, soysage patties & bloody delicious black puddin' to go with that free baycon. 🥓🥓 Looking for something new? Try out our new charcuterie selection: smoked ham, salami de provence, pepperoni, oh and of course that pastrami y’all keep talking about! Oh, what to do with it all 🤔 🥓🥓 That's all happening in just TWO weeks on 1 November. Stop by our new vegan butcher on Upper St in Islington or order online and check it out. Who can say no to FREE baycon?