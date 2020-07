Semi di melone: proprietà, benefici e come consumarli

View this post on Instagram

Melon seeds (Egusi) A staple in most African countries. . Fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, low- fat and fiber, this seed is great for snacking and fantastic as a soup depending on how it's cooked. . How do you like your Egusi? Toasted (1st picture) or Blended (2nd picture) or both. . Although I have never snacked on them, they were toasted over the weekend for a variant soup and the scent was not only nutty but heavenly. If you like cashew nuts, you will love this toasted. . #melonseeds #toastedmelonseeds #egusi #healthysnack #healthyliving #snacks #Africancuisine #westafricanfood #nigeriancuisine #foodblogger #kitchendiaries #kitchentips #cookingtips #nigerianfoodblogger #foodphotography #jayyskitchenchronicles