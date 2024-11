Decine di migliaia di manifestanti sfilano per i diritti dei Māori: è una delle più grandi proteste di sempre

Tens of #thousands of #Maōri protesters (including a “#Hīkoi” that marched all the way from #Auckland to #Wellington) are rallying outside #NewZealand PARLIAMENT to protest against a #bill that critics say would hurt the rights of indigenous #Maōri people. pic.twitter.com/g5m0OWEY6z

— Oliver T. Mhuriro (@Oliver_Mhuriro) November 19, 2024