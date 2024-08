Esplode un reattore chimico farmaceutico: immagini strazianti dall’India (con decine di morti e feriti)

So far 7 workers died, more than 30 people were seriously injured, in the reactor #explosion at the Escientia Pharma factory in the #Atchutapuram SEZ in #Anakapalli dist. Death toll may increase.The injured are being treated in various hospitals.#AndhraPradesh chief minister #ChandrababuNaidu expressed shock over the loss of 7 lives in the reactor explosion. CM expressed concern over the information that the death toll is likely to increase. He talked to the district collector over the phone and learned the details about the accident and he directed that all measures should be taken to save the lives of those undergoing treatment.#Blast #Anakapalle #ReactorBlast

