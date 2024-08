Le donne afghane cantano la resistenza contro la nuova legge talebana che le vuole silenziare

Raise Your Voice for Freedom Of Women!

—This is the answer of brave Afghan women’s on the Taliban's new laws.

—Afghan women are boldly countering Taliban’s New Draconian law by singing out louder than ever.#MyVoiceIsNotForbiden #WomenRights #UN pic.twitter.com/xszvCV0Rvp

— Jahanzeb Wesa (@JahanzebWesa) August 27, 2024