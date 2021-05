Non solo eclissi di “sangue”: diverse tempeste geomagnetiche daranno luogo a uno show di aurore boreali

Months before full science operations begin, an instrument on @ESA & @NASA’s #SolarOrbiter caught sight of its first coronal mass ejection — an explosion of magnetized material from the Sun, seen moving from right to left in these images. https://t.co/m5t1L8GlmN pic.twitter.com/c1oZjrPlJs

— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) May 23, 2021