Svelata per la prima volta l’immagine del campo magnetico di un buco nero

For the first time, EHT scientists have mapped the magnetic fields around a black hole using polarized light waves. With this breakthrough, we have taken a crucial step in solving one of astronomy’s greatest mysteries.

Credit: EHT Collaboration#MagnetizedBlackHole #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/sey42kAMSx

— Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) March 24, 2021