Partita Dart, la prima missione spaziale che tenterà di colpire e deviare un asteroide

NASA’s #DARTMission Launch (Virtual NASA Social)

Can we change the motion of an asteroid? Our #DARTMission is set to be the first to try and you’re invited to get a behind-the-scenes look! The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is a spacecraft designed to impact an asteroid as a test of technology to see if it can change the motion of an asteroid in space. The goal of the mission is to see if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future. DART’s target is the binary near-Earth asteroid Didymos and its moonlet, which pose no threat to Earth.This mission is targeted to launch at 1:20 a.m. EST, Nov. 24 (10:20 p.m. PST, Nov. 23), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.Join our virtual NASA Social to get a behind-the-scenes look at the mission, learn more about the rocket launching DART and more.While we cannot invite the public onsite for one of our usual NASA Social events, we are excited to present an opportunity for people of all ages from all around the world to participate in.NASA Social participants will get a chance to:- Connect virtually with a community of people excited about the #DARTMission- Answer a short series of questions to earn their very own #PlanetaryDefender badge and certificate – Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes videos about the mission – Obtain your own NASA Social badge to share- Learn more about the spacecraft, the rocket launching DART and the mission objectives——No registration is necessary. By attending this virtual event, you are agreeing to the event’s moderation policy as set forth by NASA.MODERATION POLICY:NASA welcomes your comments. To encourage free-flowing discussion while maintaining the decorum appropriate to a taxpayer-funded organization, we will moderate comments using these guidelines:Stay on topic. Other readers expect the comments about a post to deal with the topic at hand. If your comment is not relevant to the post, please post it as a Discussion topic.No personal attacks. Criticism of decision-making and operational management, including the names of the individuals involved, is legitimate. Criticism on a purely personal level is not.No profanity. No spam. No sexually explicit or discriminatory material.Comments about politics and politicians must, like everything else, be on-topic and free from personal attacks.

Posted by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday, November 12, 2021