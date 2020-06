Enorme nuvola a forma di fungo appare nei cieli di Kiev, a poche decine di chilometri da Chernobyl

Panic after #GiantMushroom-shaped cloud fills sky in #Ukraine close to Chernobyl

The huge cloud was spotted in Kiev, Ukraine, just 60 miles away from Chernobyl, which was the site of the worlds worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Is it Putin is testing a new #NuclearWeapon? pic.twitter.com/dexDeDFBkt

— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) June 23, 2020